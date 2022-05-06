Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.73

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.73 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 26180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

