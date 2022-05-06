ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 0.5% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $192,555.90 and approximately $92.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003071 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000722 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

