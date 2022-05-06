Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $205.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

