Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $90.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $382.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.