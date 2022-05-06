EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,538. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

