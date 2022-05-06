EZFill (EZFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. EZFill has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.49.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of EZFill in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EZFill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

