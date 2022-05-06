Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 316.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,001 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 9,081,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,961. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

