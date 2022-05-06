Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

TWLO traded down $9.35 on Friday, reaching $107.38. 6,907,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.78. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

