Facet Wealth Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.18 on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. 1,982,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,614.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,755.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

