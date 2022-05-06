Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 239,977 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $145,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,821,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

