Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.66. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.51 and a 1-year high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

