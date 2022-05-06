Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,116 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

