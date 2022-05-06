Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,516. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

