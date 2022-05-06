Factom (FCT) Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (FCT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $14,310.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00256743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00214732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,059.59 or 1.97322412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,316,227 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

