Factom (FCT) Price Tops $0.28

Factom (FCT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market cap of $2.92 million and $7,145.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00222473 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039403 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,864.81 or 1.98327112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,315,616 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

