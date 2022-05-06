Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.18-0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.60-0.50) EPS.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,133,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

