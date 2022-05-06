Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.60-0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $405-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.45 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.18-0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Fastly stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastly by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastly by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

