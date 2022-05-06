Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,475. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Fathom has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fathom by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fathom by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fathom by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

