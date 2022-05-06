FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.