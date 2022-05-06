Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 40,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

