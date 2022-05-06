Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 276,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 119,587 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,365. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.