Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,589,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $225.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.