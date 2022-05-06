Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

