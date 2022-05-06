Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,989. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

