Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ImmunoGen worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 771.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 17,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,575. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.