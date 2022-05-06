Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

GSIE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 651,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

