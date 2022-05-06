Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $29.31 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

