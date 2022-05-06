First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Acquires $22,650.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $662.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $681.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.92. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

