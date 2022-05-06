First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN):

4/30/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

4/26/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

4/22/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2022 – First Financial Bankshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,464. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

Get First Financial Bankshares Inc alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.