First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN):
- 4/30/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “
- 4/26/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “
- 4/22/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – First Financial Bankshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of FFIN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,464. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
