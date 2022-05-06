First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

