First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.93 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.