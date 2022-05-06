First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 17,278 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

