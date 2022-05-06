First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 6,367 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average is $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

