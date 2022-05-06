First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Fiserv by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

