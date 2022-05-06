First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,583,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 166,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

