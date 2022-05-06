First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 525,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.