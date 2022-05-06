First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,196 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

