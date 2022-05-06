First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $29,963,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $17,206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.42 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.