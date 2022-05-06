First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

