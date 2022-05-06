First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 99.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

