First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,041 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

