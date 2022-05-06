First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,237 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

