First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,310.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,762.69.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

