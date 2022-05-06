First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $187.19 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

