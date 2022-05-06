First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 29,124 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a market cap of $369.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

