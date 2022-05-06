First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $327.60 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

