First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

