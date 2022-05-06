First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

FR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

