First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

