First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.98

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

